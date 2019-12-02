American Rapper, Meek Mill Slams Broke People With High Expectations

Popular American rapper, Meek Mill has shared his honest opinion on people who are broke and expecting high gifts and favours.

Sharing his opinion on Twitter, he called out broke ladies and guys who want people to gift them expensive items and expressed that he will never understand them.

READ ALSO – “I Never Thought I’d Eat A Woman’s A** In My Life” – Meek Mill Shares Intimate Details About His Sex Life

Sharing his opinion on Twitter, he wrote: “I can never understand a broke woman that want a Chanel bag as a gift … tell him/her you’d rather take the 5500! Vice versa for guys expensive clothes with no bankroll!”

See Post Here: