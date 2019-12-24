American Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion Party At Lagos Strip Club (Video)

American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion is also having a swell time in Lagos like Cardi B, after headlining a show in the the centre of excellence.

Recall the rapper tried to rock Nigerian singer, Davido during their performance on stage, but Davido passed up on the opportunity.

The rapper, who was spotted with wads of cash in N200 denomination, turned up at a strip club in Lagos where she had fun with some strippers with her team shortly after her performance.

Watch the video below: