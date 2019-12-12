American Rapper, Saucy Santana Shot At Event For Being A Gay Artiste (Video)

American rapper, Saucy Santana was one of three victims hospitalized following a shooting on Wednesday, December 11 at Miami.

According to Complex, the shooting took place near the entrance ramp to I-95 from Miami Gardens Drive at around 4 a.m.

Information gathered suggested that the artiste was shot for being a gay artist.

Police officials say a Honda sedan carrying the Florida rapper and two other passengers were approached by a Chevy sedan that opened fire on the vehicle. All three passengers were struck by bullets.

They were taken to Aventura Hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries to their arms and hands. Saucy Sanatana was reportedly targeted for being a gay artist.

Reacting to that, he said: “You have people that have their own motives, and everybody isn’t going to be accepting of the type of artist that I am”

