American Singer, Justin Bieber Stands Against Racism

Popular US-based singer Justin Bieber has taken a stand on the issue of racism in the world.

The Canadian born singer took to Instagram to passionately speak against the issue as he tagged all human beings as equal.

The singer said he spoke some hurtful words too when he was young, not knowing he was wrong. Now, he’s calling on others to desist from doing that.

READ ALSO – [Video]: Davido To Feature Justin Bieber In New Album

Sharing a photo that said “Stand Against Racism,” he wrote: “When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words. Racism is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!”

See Photo Here: