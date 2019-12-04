American Singer, Justin Bieber Stands Against Racism

by Michael Isaac
justin bieber
Singer Justin Bieber

Popular US-based singer Justin Bieber has taken a stand on the issue of racism in the world.

The Canadian born singer took to Instagram to passionately speak against the issue as he tagged all human beings as equal.

The singer said he spoke some hurtful words too when he was young, not knowing he was wrong. Now, he’s calling on others to desist from doing that.

READ ALSO – [Video]: Davido To Feature Justin Bieber In New Album

Sharing a photo that said “Stand Against Racism,” he wrote: “When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words. Racism is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!”

See Photo Here:

Justin Bieber
Bieber’s post
Tags from the story
Justin Bieber, racism
0

You may also like

Jacob brouhaha: Bobrisky shares his private conversations with Mc Galaxy

MUSIC Alert: Listen To Olamide’s ‘Pawon’, Lyrics And Reactions

Elsie Okpocha

Basketmouth’s Wife, Elsie Okpocha Asks Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Questions Over Busola Rape Allegation

Kaffy Sets to Host Dance Workshop Across Nigeria

Music star Davido jets out for Dubai in “Jesus Is Lord” top

Nigerian Female Celebrities And Their Expensive Engagement Rings | Photos

Karma is a B***h: Tonto Dikeh falls on stage at Iyanya’s concert last night

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe, Stuns In Skimpy Gown (Picture)

VIDEO: Small Doctor Reveals The Secret Behind His Energetic Performances

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *