American Singer, Rihanna Rocks Mint Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Rihanna
Rihanna

Popular America-based singer Rihanna has shared some photos of her outfit for the British Fashion Awards 2019.

The singer who is also a fashion icon and entrepreneur was not left out of the spotlight at the award show.

Taking to the red carpet, Rihanna posed for the camera as she shared the photos of her mint coloured cleavage-baring outfit.

READ ALSO – American Singer, Rihanna Shines With Custom-Made Juventus Jersey (Photo)

The 31-year-old Barbadian singer and fashion mogul bagged for herself an award for the ‘Urban Luxe’ category for her fashion brand ‘Fenty.’

See Photos Here:

Singer Rihanna
The singer rocking a cleavage-baring outfit
Rihanna
Rihanna at the British Fashion Awards
Rihanna
More Photos
Tags from the story
British Fashion Awards, Rihanna
0

You may also like

Dr Sid Spotted With Wife Amidst Marriage Crisis Rumors

”My Virginity Is Available For Don Jazzy Anytime” – Nollywood Actress

Timi Dakolo shares photo of him eating bread and akara on the street

‘Iyanya Is A Liar’- Ubi Franklin Fires As He Shares Documents Detailing How They Parted Ways

Ali Baba Praises Nollywood Actor Who Now Works As A Security Guard In The U.S

Real life Coming To America! Woman becomes princess after she marries man she met at a club who turns out to be an Ethiopian prince

See how woman walks around naked in office to boost workers’ morale (Photos)

Hilda Dokubo Narrates How She Rebelled Against God And Got Pregnant At 16

Adesua Etomi is all for Banky W’s Open Letter to his “Stalker”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *