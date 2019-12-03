American Singer, Rihanna Rocks Mint Cleavage-Baring Outfit (Photo)

Popular America-based singer Rihanna has shared some photos of her outfit for the British Fashion Awards 2019.

The singer who is also a fashion icon and entrepreneur was not left out of the spotlight at the award show.

Taking to the red carpet, Rihanna posed for the camera as she shared the photos of her mint coloured cleavage-baring outfit.

READ ALSO – American Singer, Rihanna Shines With Custom-Made Juventus Jersey (Photo)

The 31-year-old Barbadian singer and fashion mogul bagged for herself an award for the ‘Urban Luxe’ category for her fashion brand ‘Fenty.’

See Photos Here: