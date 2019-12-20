A$AP Rocky Finally Addresses His Alleged Leaked Sex Tape (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky

American rapper A$AP Rocky has finally addressed his alleged leaked sex tape.

On Thursday, December 19, an explicit video allegedly showing the Harlem rapper having sex with a white woman surfaced on Pornhub. The face of the man in the tape wasn’t visible, but fans linked the man to A$AP Rocky because of the similarities between the tattoos of the man in the video.

Last night, the rapper took to his Twitter account to address the sex tape leak, saying he doesn’t know that man in the video.

READ ALSO – See Donald Trump’s Hilarious Announcement Of A$AP Rocky’s Release

Sharing on Twitter he wrote in part: “My penis and I woke up to the alarming disturbance of a video clip today.”

See Post Here:

A$AP Rocky
The Rapper’s Post
Tags from the story
A$AP Rocky
0

You may also like

“I lied about getting married” – Bobrisky confesses

Just In: Etinosa Confirms Regina Daniels’ Pregnancy

Full List Of Winners From The 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Tacha

#BBNaija 2019: Tacha Becomes First Housemate To Be Verified On Instagram

President Jonathan Mourns Late Justus Esiri

‘There was a moment’ fans thought I was gay’ – Actress, Jennifer Aniston

See how Rihanna is saying goodbye to her 20’s

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Sends Out Warning to Person Peddling Rumours About Her

“waoo P**sy too hot” — Nigerian Man Touches His Girlfriend’s Private Area as he Shows Her Off

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *