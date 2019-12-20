A$AP Rocky Finally Addresses His Alleged Leaked Sex Tape (Photo)

American rapper A$AP Rocky has finally addressed his alleged leaked sex tape.

On Thursday, December 19, an explicit video allegedly showing the Harlem rapper having sex with a white woman surfaced on Pornhub. The face of the man in the tape wasn’t visible, but fans linked the man to A$AP Rocky because of the similarities between the tattoos of the man in the video.

Last night, the rapper took to his Twitter account to address the sex tape leak, saying he doesn’t know that man in the video.

Sharing on Twitter he wrote in part: “My penis and I woke up to the alarming disturbance of a video clip today.”

