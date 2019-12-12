Americans Mistake Nigerian Singer, Willie XO With R.Kelly

by Michael Isaac
Willie XO
Nigerian songwriter Willie

Nigerian songwriter, Willie XO has put Americans in a state of confusion about his identity.

The songwriter who shares a striking resemblance to popular R&B singer, R. Kelly has got Americans talking.

Recall that on several occasions he has been confused for R. Kelly here in Nigeria.

READ ALSO – TV Presenter Dares Willie XO To Do Face Transplant For Looking Like R. Kelly (Video)

Even though the artiste has asked people to stop comparing his looks with R. Kelly, what remains is that they look exactly alike.

In a picture that showed him with other people, he has placed some Americans in a state of confusion about R. Kelly who is currently on trial.

See The Photo Here:

Willie XO
Americans Confused If Willie XO is R. Kelly
Tags from the story
R. Kelly, Willie XO
0

You may also like

Jim Iyke: “Nollywood Movies are Too Boring &Predictable”

Wizkid and Tony Elumelu

Nigerians Lambast Lady For Saying Wizkid Is Richer Than Tony Elumelu

Update! Police Reveals Why They Arrested Singer Praiz In Lagos

Paul Okoye Explains Why Policemen Invaded Their SquareVille Mansion Today

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma gushes over him after his performance at Wireless Festival In U.K

Femi Falana’s Son — Falz Drops Artwork + Release Date For Debut Album

“Bae came to visit me at work” — Ghanaian Lady shares loved up photos with her bae

Niyi Johnson, Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi

Toyin Abraham’s Ex-Husband Congratulates Her On Baby’s Arrival

Davido set to sell out the O2 Arena in London, just like Wizkid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *