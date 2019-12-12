Americans Mistake Nigerian Singer, Willie XO With R.Kelly

Nigerian songwriter, Willie XO has put Americans in a state of confusion about his identity.

The songwriter who shares a striking resemblance to popular R&B singer, R. Kelly has got Americans talking.

Recall that on several occasions he has been confused for R. Kelly here in Nigeria.

Even though the artiste has asked people to stop comparing his looks with R. Kelly, what remains is that they look exactly alike.

In a picture that showed him with other people, he has placed some Americans in a state of confusion about R. Kelly who is currently on trial.

