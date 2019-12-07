Amosun, 3000 Others Decamp To PDP In Ogun

As the 2020 chairmanship election date in Ogun state draws closer, Akeem Amosun, Allied for New Nigeria(ANN) House of Representative candidate for Abeokuta South in the last poll has led over 3000 supporters to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Speaking while making the formal declaration where he was received by the former House of Representatives member; Hon. Ladi Adebutu and PDP chieftain, Sikurullai Ogundele on Thursday, he said there is the need for unity in order to defeat the APC.

He said: “Our opponents are wicked, therefore, we need to be united. The nature of elections as seen throughout the federation are now being militarized brazenly.

“The forthcoming elections can only be won by landslide, therefore, I urge all parties to stand united and coalesce as one body so that when they come with their thugs from Lagos we shall resist them.

“The APC government in the state lack competence and compassion. They can’t do anything without getting approval from Lagos. Ogun State is not Lagos subsidiary.

“We are on a mission to rescue our state from incompetence, lack of compassion of APC government.”