Anambra Lady Weds Chinese Lover, Mr Long Ting (Photos)

An Anambra lady is currently trending on the Internet with her Asian lover, Mr Long Ting.

Love, they say, knows no bounds for there is no distance too wide or cultural differences too strong to keep away two people who are truly in love.

One can say it was certainly true love that brought this Anambra lady and this Chinese man together.

Media personality, Gwen Divy Ifeson shared the news of the union, revealing that the event took place in Nnewi, Anambra state.

In the photos shared, the beautiful bride identified as Ngozi is seen posing by her man whose name was given as Long Ting.

While she donned a beautiful green dress, Ting wore a dark agbada attire.

See Photo Here: