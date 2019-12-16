Angela Okorie Shares Pictures Of Pellets Removed From Her Head (Photos)

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has finally cleared the air by sharing pictures of the 12 “pellets” removed from her head.

Angela Okorie
Actress, Angela Okorie

Information Nigeria recalls a Nigerian Mobile Police, who dissected okorie’s ‘accident’ scene video concluded that her narration and the evidence she gave do not tally.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared evidences to corroborate her story with the caption;

“My God is Alive
The world Needs to Know
The God I am serving is a living God
This can only be God
My Thanksgiving can’t be small
We all need to come together
And give God all the Glory
Keep praying For Me
He has done what No man Can Do
The world will celebrate Jesus
All over the World
My mouth is full with praise”

See more photos below:

Angela Okorie's post Angela Okorie's post

