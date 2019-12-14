Angela Okorie Speaks After Gunmen Reportedly Attacked Her (Video)

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has shared a new post in regards to the reports of gunmen attack on her while she was on her way back from a show on Thursday.

SDK had released an exclusive report about the armed attack on the actress, stating that Okorie’s car was riddled with bullets, and she is currently in the hospital.

In response to this, the Nollywood actress took to Instagram to post a video from the show she was returning from before the attack with the caption;

“The Show mad oooooo

E go still pain

When God is on your side

Nothing fit do you

Am Unstoppable

#Epaindem

#protectme”

Watch the video below: