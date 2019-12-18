Angry Kids Beat Up Santa Claus For Not Distributing Gifts (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a hilarious video shared on the Internet, a group of children were spotted lashing at a man who was dressed in Santa Claus costume.

The children, who attacked the man in bits, threw objects at him as they fled the scene.

The man, however, frustrated, took off his costume and threw at the children.

From the video shared, the man could not hold back his frustration as he was spotted wearing the custom wrongly.

Unknown to the man, he was being recorded by local residents as he retaliated in all his frustration.

