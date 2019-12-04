Angry Nigerian Lady Vows To Infect Men With HIV (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

A leaked Whatsapp conversation has shown a Nigerian lady that is HIV positive who is hell bent on infecting many men as possible.

Esther
Alleged HIV positive lady, Esther

According to the leaked chats, the lady simply identified as Esther says she got the deadly disease from her sugar daddy.

Rather than inform her parents about it, Esther insists on spreading the disease to any randy man that comes her way before she dies.

See the Whatsapp conversation and her photo below:

Leaked chat
Leaked WhatsApp chat
Leaked chat
Leaked WhatsApp chat¹
0

