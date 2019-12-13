Anita Joseph Celebrates Daughter As She Turns A Year Older

by Temitope Alabi
Anita Joseph
Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has remained very private with her personal life.

The curvy actress, however, let this slide a few hours ago when she took to her IG page to celebrate her daughter who turned a year older.

Sharing beautiful photos of the baby girl, she wrote;

Happy birthday to the love of my life”
My CHIZARAM ISABELLA CARTAR JOSEPH
May heaven honor you and guide you …
Through the journey of life Amen Amen
May the grace that is upon my Head speak
For you always and forever Amen and Amen
The long will satisfy you with long life Lala
You will be d ist amongst your peers Amen
Disney princess 🎂 🍸 your our open doos lalalicious mummygehgeh💕💕🧘‍♂️😘😘❣️💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃
👗 by @angelus_kiddies you came thru 👏
Styled by mummy @anitajoseph8 I don blow😳

Anita Joseph daughter
Anita Joseph daughter
0

