Anna Banner Deactivates Instagram After Sharing Loved Up Photos With Flavour

by Michael Isaac
Former Beauty Queen, Anna Banner Looks Flawless In New Photo
Former Beauty Queen, Anna

Anna Banner has deactivated her Instagram account hours after she shared a loved up photo with her baby daddy, Flavour.

The mother of one took to Instagram earlier to share a loved up photo of the singer carrying her at a beach.

Following that, a look on her Instagram revealed that the photo Anna shared is an old one as Flavour was spotted in same beach shorts at same beach in August 2019.

READ ALSO – Flavour And Ex-beauty Queen, Anna Banner Back Together?

The former Beauty Queen, however, deactivated her Instagram account which has over 274k followers, shortly after she shared the loved up photo.

See Photos Here:

Anna banner
Deleted Instagram Account
Tags from the story
Anna Banner, Flavour
0

