Anthony Joshua Defeats Andy Ruiz Jr To Reclaim World Heavyweight Titles (Video)

British boxer, Anthony Joshua has defeated defending champion, Andy Ruiz Jr to reclaim his world heavyweight titles which he relinquished in June.

Information Nigeria recalls the Mexican boxer won the WBA, IBF and WBO titles after he had knocked out Joshua with a punch in seventh round.

Having came prepared for the re-match, Joshua won by unanimous decision as the three judges had it 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109 leaving the British boxer with the highest points.

The two men proved there was no bad blood between them as they hugged in the centre of the ring and they had a chat for 30 seconds or so.

Watch the video below: