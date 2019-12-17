Anthony Joshua Reveals His Preference Between Wilder And Fury

Heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has revealed that he would prefer to fight British fighter, Tyson Fury over American fighter, Deontay Wilder.

The heavyweight champion who just recovered his beits from Andy Ruiz Jr has been touted to fight either Fury or Wilder to cement his status in the fighting world.

Now, the British Nigerian fighter says he is ready to unify the division but would rather face Fury than Wilder because he feels Wilder will want to stall negotiations with him, and has surprisingly offered to spar with Fury to prepare him for Fury’s rematch with Wilder in February 2020.