Anthony Joshua Will Present Belts To Buhari: Minister

Heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua will soon present his belts to President Muhammadu Buhari, a presidential aide disclosed on Wednesday in Abuja.

Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, made the disclosure while briefing State House correspondents on behalf of the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare.

Also Read: Toke Makinwa, Daniella Okeke Fight Over Anthony Joshua On Instagram

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the briefing took place after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday in Abuja