Anto Releases Beautiful New Photos As She Turns 30

by Temitope Alabi

Anto

2018 BBNaija housemate, Antolecky is a year older today.

Taking to her IG page, Anto shared beautiful new photos of herself with a short birthday message to herself which reads thus;

Forever Young ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

I had been dreading Year of 30 for years now especially after 29 was such 🤦🏾‍♀️. But I’m literally having the time of my life right now, so I know this is indicative of how my year and all the remaining years will be. I don’t feel old (although my back and knees hurt at times 😂), I sure as hell don’t look old (Baby Girl for Life), I AM 30 YEARS YOUNG. Get you an ANTO, I’m lit 🔥
#AntosDirtyThirty
#birthdaygirl
#sagittarius
#GirlHero

