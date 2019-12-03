Anyone Who Post Fakes Stories Will Be Punished: Keyamo Insists

by Verity Awala
Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

Minister of State for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo came under several criticisms after he said that it was necessary for the social media and hate speech bills to be passed because of people who post things that could set the polity ablaze.

The minister said this via his Twitter handle on Monday, stating that there must be consequences for posting fake stories capable of putting the nation at war.

The minister, in a followup tweet on Tuesday, said he knows that his message was misconstrued.

Read Also: Buhari Will Finish His 2nd Term By God’s Grace: Festus Keyamo

He blamed mischief makers for twisting the message, adding that no one should be punished for insulting public officers but anyone who posts false stories against any person or causes uprising,  must be punished.

He said: Mischief makers are twisting the issues. Let me be CLEAR: nobody should be punished for insulting public officers; nobody can be punished for criticizing govt. But if you post FALSE stories that can turn citizens against one another or lead to an uprising, YOU MUST BE PUNISHED.

Tags from the story
festus keyamo, hate speech, Social Media Bill
0

You may also like

Kaduna APC Faults Ban Of Okada

2015: PDP Charges Politicians To Focus On Truth

Over-reliance On Oil Made Nigeria Disorganized – Buhari

Reno Omokri

I Don’t Like Osinbajo But Will Not Allow A Cabal Rubbish Him: Omokri

Corruption: Court To Deliver Judgment On Ex-PDP Chairman, Ogbulafor July 24

Anti-Election Leaflets In Gombe: PDP Fingers APC, Calls For Investigation

Osun Poll: Fayose Denies Predicting Omisore’s Defeat To Aregbesola

Anambra Governorship Poll: INEC, Presidency In Conspiracy To Ensure APGA’s Victory – APC

IPOB Leader, Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu Lauds Fani Kayode; Describes Him As ‘Man Who Stands For Truth’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *