APC Hails Zamfara Governor Over Former Governor’s Pension Cut

by Olayemi Oladotun

Alhaji Sani Gwamna, the APC Vice Chairman in the Central Senatorial District has commended Gov. Matawalle for the bold step to stop the outrageous pensions of former governors.

Governor Matawalle
Governor Matawalle

Governor Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party had earlier last week stopped the 10 million naira pension for ex governors of Zamfara state.

Also Read: Yari Paid Himself N360m Pension Shortly Before He Left Office: Zamfara Governor

Other monthly pensions for ex deputy governors and speakers of Zamfara state house of assembly were also cancelled.

Reacting to this, the APC chieftain hailed the decision and stressed that the funds be channeled into opening up rural areas as well as infrastructural development in the state.

(NANS)

Tags from the story
APC, pdp, zamfara
0

You may also like

Senate President Ahmad Lawan

Lawan has sacrificed competence on the altar of halleluyah politics – CUPP

Gombe, Delta, Rivers, A/Ibom Guber Candidates Pledge To Return States To APC In 2019

Anambra Elections: Ifeanyi Ubah Clinches Labour Party Ticket

PDP Candidate Kicks As INEC Declares APC’s Garbai Winner Of Borno Central Senatorial Bye-election

APC Replies Mbaka, Says Buhari Will Not Disappoint Nigerians

Kogi: My Opposition To Bello Based On Principle, Not ATribal Fight – Faleke

Rochas Okorocha

Go To Your People And Seek Forgiveness: Shehu Sani Tells Okorocha

Presidential Ambition: I’m Still In The Process Of Consultation, Says Kwankwaso

I’ve Forgiven Rep Cheche For Assaulting Me – Mark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *