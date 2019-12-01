APC Hails Zamfara Governor Over Former Governor’s Pension Cut

Alhaji Sani Gwamna, the APC Vice Chairman in the Central Senatorial District has commended Gov. Matawalle for the bold step to stop the outrageous pensions of former governors.

Governor Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party had earlier last week stopped the 10 million naira pension for ex governors of Zamfara state.

Other monthly pensions for ex deputy governors and speakers of Zamfara state house of assembly were also cancelled.

Reacting to this, the APC chieftain hailed the decision and stressed that the funds be channeled into opening up rural areas as well as infrastructural development in the state.

(NANS)