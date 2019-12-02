Aregbesola Reacts To Electrocution Incident At Ikoyi Prison

The ministry of interior, headed by Rauf Aregbesola has reacted to an electrocution incident which occurred at the Ikoyi Medium Security Prison in Lagos.

Aregbesola has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident, adding that it will give a comprehensive update on the incidence in a few hours.

In a statement signed by Jane Osuji, the Press Officer to the Minister of Interior, Aregbesola also ordered immediate medical attention for affected victims.

Read Also: Saraki’s reaction, after EFCC sealed off his Ikoyi properties

The statement read thus: The attention of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) has been drawn to an electrocution incidence at the Ikoyi Medium Security Prison in Lagos.

The Minister has directed a quick investigation into the root cause and the ministry will in the next few hours share a comprehensive update on the incidence.

While we commiserate with the victims of the incidence, the minister has ordered immediate medical attention for those affected.