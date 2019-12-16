Armed Robbers Attack Hospital, Rob Patients, Staff

by Valerie Oke
The suspects
The suspects

The Ogun state police command has arrested a three-man robbery gang after attacking and robbing patients and staff present at a hospital in the state.

According to reports, the dare-devil robbers attacked the hospital located in Ibafo area of the state after overpowering the security man at the gate.

The robbers robbed all that were present at the hospital before the quick intervention of the police ensured that they were all caught.

Read Also: Armed Robbers Told Me To Sing After Robbing Me: Banky W

The suspects have been identified as follows; Folarin Azeez (aka Hyper) 25; Temitope Bolariwa (aka Tincan); 24, and Kolade Ahmed (30).

0

You may also like

Boko Haram Insurgents Are Merchants Of Fear – Shettima

Lagos goes tough on illegal waste dumps, arrests PSP operator

Borno May Experience ‘Double Jeopardy’ If Politicians Don’t Play According To The Rules – CP

JTF Calms Maiduguri Residents Over Purported Circulation Of Boko Haram Threat Letters

90 Officers To Undergo Training In Specialised Courses

Sokoto Hisbah Records 157 Cases Of ‘Illegal’ Pregnancies

Photos: Incredible! Man Caught With Dead Baby In A Travelling Case

Senate Orders FCTA To Halt Planned Demolition Of Residential Estates In Abuja

South African Politician In Nigeria To Receive Blessings From Prophet T.B. Joshua

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *