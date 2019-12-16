Armed Robbers Attack Hospital, Rob Patients, Staff

The Ogun state police command has arrested a three-man robbery gang after attacking and robbing patients and staff present at a hospital in the state.

According to reports, the dare-devil robbers attacked the hospital located in Ibafo area of the state after overpowering the security man at the gate.

The robbers robbed all that were present at the hospital before the quick intervention of the police ensured that they were all caught.

The suspects have been identified as follows; Folarin Azeez (aka Hyper) 25; Temitope Bolariwa (aka Tincan); 24, and Kolade Ahmed (30).