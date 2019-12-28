Armed Robbers Trapped Inside Abuja Bank As Police, Army Block Entrance

by Verity Awala

 

Operatives of the police and Nigerian army have currently trapped a gang of armed robbers inside a new generation bank in Mpape area of Abuja, hours after attempting to rob the branch.

The security agents are said to have mounted a barrier at the entrance of the bank, making it impossible for the robbers to leave.

The robbers are said to have been indoor since 10 am when they forced their way into the bank.

There are reports that an armed robber who tried to escape was shot and arrested by the security operatives while the remaining gang are still in the bank.

More details to follow…

0

