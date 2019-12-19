Arsenal Set To Announce Mikel Arteta As New Coach

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Everton midfielder, Mikel Arteta is set to be named as Arsenal’s new manager on Friday.

Mike Arteta
Mike Arteta

According to reports, the Spaniard said his farewells to staff at Manchester City on Thursday morning.

Also Read: Europa League: Arsenal Go Top Following Hard Fought Draw

Seven-Figure compensation payment will be made in order for the move to be completed.

Interim boss Freddie Ljungberg is expected to take charge of the team for the final time at Goodison Park on Saturday, with Arteta watching from the stands.

The Spaniard is set to take charge of a team languishing in 14th position on the table.

Tags from the story
arsenal, Mike Arteta
0

You may also like

Could Man Utd Boss David Moyes Still Be Searching For Right Balance?

Australian Open Day 9: Li Na Cruises Into Semi-Final.

Warri Wolves Give Rangers Condition For Settlement Over Sunday Mba Transfer

This 6-0 Defeat is My Fault- Wenger

messi

Lionel Messi Wins UCL Best Goal Of The Season

Copa Lagos: Sand Eagles Pummel Argentina 5-0 To Set Up Portugal Clash

Arsenal vs west-ham: despite emerging victorious, fans still troll arsenal

Breaking!!! Emiliano Sala’s father has died

Basketball: Pillars Receive Wild-Card for Fiba ACCM 2014

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *