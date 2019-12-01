Arsenal Struggle To Draw Relegation Threatened Norwich

Arsenal survived another defeat courtesy of captain, Pierrick Aubameyang’s goals against Norwich.

Although, the gunners sacked their coach on Friday, but went into the game against relegation threatened Norwich as favourite.

However, Norwich forward, Pukki scored the first goal of the match before Aubameyang equalised from the penalty spot.

Norwich midfielder, Cantwell put the cannaries back in the lead on the stroke of half time.

Gunners after the commencement of second half, and minutes later, Aubameyang scored his second of the match to secure a point for interim coach, Freddie Ljungberg.

