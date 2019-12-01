Arsenal Struggle To Draw Relegation Threatened Norwich

by Olayemi Oladotun

Arsenal survived another defeat courtesy of captain, Pierrick Aubameyang’s goals against Norwich.

Arsenal Players
Arsenal Players

Although, the gunners sacked their coach on Friday, but went into the game against relegation threatened Norwich as favourite.

Also Read: Arsenal Appoints Former Player, Fredrick Ljungberg As Interim Coach

However, Norwich forward, Pukki scored the first goal of the match before Aubameyang equalised from the penalty spot.

Norwich midfielder, Cantwell put the cannaries back in the lead on the stroke of half time.

Gunners after the commencement of second half, and minutes later, Aubameyang scored his second of the match to secure a point for interim coach, Freddie Ljungberg.

­

Tags from the story
arsenal, Aubameyang, Norwich
0

You may also like

England manager, Sam Allardyce

West Ham & Allardyce Part Ways

Sunday Oliseh hilariously congratulates France on their victory

Costa Rica 2014: Flamingoes Beat China PR in Alajuela

ueafa campions league

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw

Barca Closes In On Sevilla’s Rakitic

21-year-old Nigerian footballer Nura Abdullahi to retire due to heart problems

21-year-old Nigerian footballer Nura Abdullahi to retire due to heart problems

Mikel Obi – Willian & Hazard Are Chelsea’s Most Skillful Players

What’s the World Cup Trophy Worth?

Falcons Arrive in Vancouver Ahead of Showdown With USWNT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *