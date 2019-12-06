Arsenal Suffer Defeat At Emirate Stadium

by Eyitemi Majeed
Top 25 Highest Goal Scorers In Europa League
Arsenal player

Arsenal’s new coach, Freddie Ljungberg, continues his search for first victory since his appointment as the Gunners head coach as his side were beaten 1-2 at Emirate stadium by struggling Brighton on Thursday.

As a result of the defeat, the Gunners are now winless in their last nine matches across all competition.

Also, the defeat confines them to 15th spot on the league table with a paltry 19 points and a goal difference of -2.

Read Also: Ahead Of Man Utd Vs Arsenal Clash, Ebuka Uchendu, Spotted In Manchester (PHOTO)

The Gunners board parted ways with their former coach, Unai Emery, following strings of winless run and promoted ex-player, Ljumberg, to first team coach.

Tags from the story
Alexandar Lacassette, arsenal, Brighton
0

You may also like

Davido Celebrates With Chelsea In Dressing Room After Beating Tottenham 2-1

NPL Interim Management Committee Rules Mba A Warri Wolves Player; Mba Says It’s Rangers

Osaze Expresses Disappointment With West Brom on Twitter

Photo: 24-Year-Old Woman Named Coach Of Men’s Team

Aston Villa Keen on Victor Moses

Aston Villa Keen on Victor Moses

Falcons Name 18 for Rwanda

Buzzing Today: Ronaldo, Real Madrid, PSG and Neymar

Check Out Top 10 Craziest Football Fans And Their Tattoos

Dortmund, Scale Bernabeu Cliff on the Road to Wembley.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *