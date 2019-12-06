Arsenal Suffer Defeat At Emirate Stadium

Arsenal’s new coach, Freddie Ljungberg, continues his search for first victory since his appointment as the Gunners head coach as his side were beaten 1-2 at Emirate stadium by struggling Brighton on Thursday.

As a result of the defeat, the Gunners are now winless in their last nine matches across all competition.

Also, the defeat confines them to 15th spot on the league table with a paltry 19 points and a goal difference of -2.

The Gunners board parted ways with their former coach, Unai Emery, following strings of winless run and promoted ex-player, Ljumberg, to first team coach.