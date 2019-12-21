Arsenal Winless Run Continues As They Were Held To A Goalless Draw By Everton

by Valerie Oke
Arsenal player
Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal

Arsenal winless run continues as they were held to a goalless draw at Goodison Park by resurgent Everton during the premier league early kick-off on Saturday.

Arsenal had parted ways with their former coach, Unai Emery, following strings of winless run that cumulated into seven matches across all competitions.

Former player, Freddie Ljungberg was then pronounced as a caretaker boss before the Gunners appointed Mike Arteta on a permanent basis.

Arteta is expected to start charge from December 26th when the Gunners play their next league match.

Also, Everton’s new coach, Carlo Ancelotti also sat out and would start taking charge from December 26th when the Toffees play their next domestic league match.

