Arsenal’s Winless Run Continues Despite Sacking Their Coach

Arsenal’s winless run continues despite sacking their head coach, Unai Emery, over a poor run of results. The Gunners then promoted former player, Freddie Ljumberg, to the post of manager.

The Gunners laboured for a larger part of the game during their clash with Norwich on Sunday after falling behind twice and only ensured a share of the spoil through prolific striker, Pierre Aubameyang, who levelled up for his side.

As a result of their draw during the match, they are now winless in 8 matches across all competitions. Their longest winless streak in history.