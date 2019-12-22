Asisat Oshoala, Chukwueze And Osimhen Make CAF Final Short List

Asisat Oshoala has made the top three lists of contenders for the 2019 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Player of the Year award.

For the African Youth Player of the Year category, Lille forward, Victor Osimhen and Villareal winger, Samuel Chukwueze made the cut, having to slug it out with Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.

Oshoala will compete for the award against, Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga) and Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC).

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr missed out on the best coach award.