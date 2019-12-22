Asisat Oshoala, Chukwueze And Osimhen Make CAF Final Short List

by Olayemi Oladotun

Asisat Oshoala has made the top three lists of contenders for the 2019 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Player of the Year award.

Assist Oshoala
Asisat Oshoala

For the African Youth Player of the Year category, Lille forward, Victor Osimhen and Villareal winger, Samuel Chukwueze made the cut, having to slug it out with Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.

Also Read: CAF Releases Shortlist Of Nominees For The African Player Of The Year

Oshoala will compete for the award against, Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga) and Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC).

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr missed out on the best coach award.

Tags from the story
Asisat Oshoala, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osihmen
0

You may also like

NFF extends Gernot Rohr’s contract by two years

Killing in God’s Name Is Satanic – Pope Francis

Lagos Marathon: 7-Year-Old Damilola Dazzles

LASG has not banned VIO in the state – Commissioner for Transportation

Lose weight or risk losing your jobs – Nigerian Customs boss to Officers

RnB Singer Monica

American RnB Singer, Monica Goes Completely Unclad (Photos)

Sad!!!! Father and his two sons killed container fell on their bus

President Buhari does not deserve a second term – MASSOB

APC accepts result of Anambra Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *