Asisat Oshoala, Chukwueze And Osimhen Make CAF Final Shortlist

by Olayemi Oladotun

Asisat Oshoala has made the top three lists of contenders for the 2019 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Player of the Year award.

Assist Oshoala
Asisat Oshoala

For the African Youth Player of the Year category, Lille forward, Victor Osimhen and Villareal winger, Samuel Chukwueze made the cut, having to slug it out with Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.

Also Read: CAF Releases Shortlist Of Nominees For The African Player Of The Year

Oshoala will compete for the award against, Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga) and Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC).

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr missed out on the best coach award.

Tags from the story
Asisat Oshoala, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osihmen
0

You may also like

Dino Melaye breaks silence over attack on Kabba day celebration

Photos From Damilola Adegbite’s Birthday Celebration

Man cuts off friend’s head, tosses it out the window

Customs Warns Public Against Falling Prey To Fake Auctions, Recruitment

Borno – Police arrests two counterfeiters and 24 others

Thief Tells Court To Order Police Officers To Refund The Bribe Money He Gave Them

Nasarawa State deploys 5,000 police ahead of Christmas celebration

Soldier slumps to death after he watched South Africa defeat Nigeria

Boko Haram Bomb Factory Explodes, Killing 3 Sect Members

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *