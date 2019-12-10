Athlete, Divine Oduduru Graduates From Texas Tech University (Photos)

Nigerian born athlete, Divine Oduduru, who went viral on social media a few years back for using the phrase ‘INeverExperredIt’, is now a University graduate.

Oduduru, who made news a while back as well after he became the second fasted man in Africa, took to social media to share photos from his graduation and wrote, ‘:#MRINeverExperredIt is now a Graduate glory to God. I Work for it and I got it’.

His post has since gone viral with so many people already taking to his comment section to congratulate him.