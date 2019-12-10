Athlete, Divine Oduduru Graduates From Texas Tech University (Photos)

by Temitope Alabi
Divine Oduduru
Divine Oduduru

Nigerian born athlete, Divine Oduduru, who went viral on social media a few years back for using the phrase ‘INeverExperredIt’, is now a University graduate.

Read Also: Nigerian Athlete, Divine Oduduru becomes second fastest man in Africa

Oduduru, who made news a while back as well after he became the second fasted man in Africa, took to social media to share photos from his graduation and wrote, ‘:#MRINeverExperredIt is now a Graduate glory to God. I Work for it and I got it’.

His post has since gone viral with so many people already taking to his comment section to congratulate him.

Divine Oduduru
Divine OduduruDivine Oduduru

 

Tags from the story
Divine Oduduru, Texas Tech University
0

You may also like

11 Little Things Men Secretly Adore About The Woman They Love

Infectious Diseases; Symptoms, Causes, Complications, Treatment And Prevention

First Aid – How To Help A Victim Of Angina!!!

7 Signs You Literally Have ZERO Respect For Yourself

6 Quick Energy Tips for Busy People

Tuface Speaks On Why He Chose Annie Over His Other Baby Mamas

Ex-NBA Vice President Remanded in Prison For N35million Fraud

7 Signs He Loves You Even When He Is Not Saying It

WEIRD: Meet Man Addicted To Eating Plastic Bags, He Has Consumed 60,000 Bags (PHOTOS)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *