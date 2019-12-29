Atiku Commends Police, Soldiers For Foiling Bank Robbery In Abuja

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar took to his twitter handle to commend security agencies for arresting robbers in Abuja on Saturday.

Recall that military personnel and police officers foiled the attempt to rob First Bank in Mpape, Abuja on Saturday.

Also Read: Money Heist: Nigerians Mock Abuja Bank Robbers After Failed Attempt

Reacting to the feat, the former presidential candidate commended the proactiveness of the security forces.

The former presidential candidate also went further by urging that this laudable feat should serve as a background for reinvigorated security in the coming year 2020.

See his tweet below: