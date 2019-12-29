Auchi Poly Student, 4 Teenagers Arrested For Kidnap, Murder

The Edo state police command has arrested a Mechanical Engineering student of the Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, and four other teenagers for kidnapping and killing a 46-year-old man, identified as Okunbor Oghogho.

Reports have it that the suspects were nabbed at different towns in Edo and Anambra states from November 26 to December 5.

They identify the five suspects as Chinedu Amah, 19, Chinonso Ozuora, 18, Moses Joseph, 19, Onyechika Emmanuel, 18 and Marvelous, 20.

The alleged ring leader of the gang is Joseph in his confession, said; “We deliberately hit his car (which is the method we used to kidnap victim) knowing that he would come down to check the extent of the damage on his car.

“Immediately he came out of his car, we grabbed him and threw him into the back seat and I took charge of the car. We relieved him of his phones and the N5, 000 cash in his pocket.

“We took his ATM card and drove him to an ATM stand at Sakponba Road, where we withdrew N215, 000 and confirmed the balance of N1.6million in his account.

“Thereafter, we took him to Ikpoba River at Upper Mission Extension. Because he was struggling and arguing with us, I had to stab him severally at the back. We threw his body inside the river.

“I took his car, a Toyota Camry Saloon car (with number plate AGB26MN) to the house of one of our members, Marvelous, I gave him N2,000 and his share of N54, 000.”