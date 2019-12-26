Awa Set Corporate Malians, Says Mercy Aigbe As She Steps Out For Kiss Daniel’s Concert (Photo)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe

Controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola popularly known as Nairamarley is definitely recruiting celebrities into his Marlian gang at an unexpected rate.

Recently to identify with the group is actress Mercy Aigbe who took to her Instagram page on Thursday, 26th December to share a photo of her outfit to Kiss Daniel‘s headline concert and also declared herself ‘a corporate Marlian.’

Read Also: Chidinma celebrates her rumored boyfriend Kiss Daniel with a heartfelt birthday message, Nigerians react

Also, she wrote ‘Mafo’- a parlance more popular with the Marlian group.

She wrote:

Awa Set Corporate Marlians! …… off to Kiss Daniel concert! Oya Mafo

Tags from the story
Kiss Daniels, Mercy Aigbe, Mercy Aigbe Lands In New York, nairamarley
0

You may also like

See Famous Yoruba Actress That Played Olajumoke Orisaguna In New Movie | PHOTOS

The Yobos Release Their Christmas Photos

More Photos From Paul Okoye’s Family Time

RMD Lists Top Ten Ways You Annoy Him On Instagram

Amber Rose To Be In Lagos Very Soon!!!

Robbers invade comic actor, Mr Ibu’s Lagos home, cart away N1m cash, his expensive wristwatches and other properties

Photos From Kanye West’s ‘Famous’ Exhibition

Black Panther Leads 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Nominations (Full List)

BBNaija’s Diane Reveals Who She Could Have Dated In Big Brother House

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *