Awa Set Corporate Malians, Says Mercy Aigbe As She Steps Out For Kiss Daniel’s Concert (Photo)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola popularly known as Nairamarley is definitely recruiting celebrities into his Marlian gang at an unexpected rate.

Recently to identify with the group is actress Mercy Aigbe who took to her Instagram page on Thursday, 26th December to share a photo of her outfit to Kiss Daniel‘s headline concert and also declared herself ‘a corporate Marlian.’

Also, she wrote ‘Mafo’- a parlance more popular with the Marlian group.

She wrote:

Awa Set Corporate Marlians! …… off to Kiss Daniel concert! Oya Mafo