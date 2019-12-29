Ayefele Showers Praises On Bobrisky At An Event (Video)

Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele was seen praising male barbie, Bobrisky during an event where the popular cross dresser was in attendance.

Yinka Ayefele was performing at an event Bobrisky attended and as usual, the crossdresser was spraying the singer money while he was performing.

Also Read: You Can Never See Me Hang With ‘I Never Chop’ Girls – Bobrisky

Ayefele who is known for hyping dignitaries in his songs can be heard praising the self-acclaimed male barbie who was beaming in smiles while dancing and spraying from the wand of cash in his hand.

Watch the video below: