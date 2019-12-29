Ayefele Showers Praises On Bobrisky At An Event (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele was seen praising male barbie, Bobrisky during an event where the popular cross dresser was in attendance.

Bobrisky
Cross-dresser Bobrisky

Yinka Ayefele was performing at an event Bobrisky attended and as usual, the crossdresser was spraying the singer money while he was performing.

Ayefele who is known for hyping dignitaries in his songs can be heard praising the self-acclaimed male barbie who was beaming in smiles while dancing and spraying from the wand of cash in his hand.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Ayefele, Bobrisky
0

