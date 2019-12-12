‘Backward Lazy Youth’ – Buhari’s Aide Slams Twitter User

Lauretta Onochie, Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media has fired back at a Nigerian who confronted her on Twitter.

Onochie had defended Buhari, following an editorial by Punch newspaper on Wednesday to henceforth refer to the president as “General Muhammadu Buhari” in their publications over allegations on human rights abuse and disobedience to rule of law.

She had taken to Twitter to eulogise the president, pouring all kinds of encomium on him.

She tweeted: Pres Buhari is our General in whom we are well pleased.

He’s the jailer of the corrupt.

Lover of the poor.

Despised by the looting elite.

Builder of roads and rails.

Strength of Farmers.

Completer-General of abandoned projects.

Always acts in the interest of Nigerians

#SaiGeneral

Reacting to the encomiums, a Nigerian Twitter user said; “There’s an evil spirit that tells Lauretta @Laurestar what to type! 😂. 3rd person auditory hallucination?”

Onochie in a quick response, fired back at the Twitter user, describing her as backward Nigerian youth.

She tweeted: “Backward lazy youth. You think you have now insulted me. My sympathies are with you. Your mates are making the most of their lives and you’re talking of evil spirit in nearly 2020. Yet you’re following the evil spirit. Poor child! Stop following evil spirit. Mumu.”