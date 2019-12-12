Bambam Celebrates Antolecky With Adorable Birthday Message

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Bambam has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate fellow ex-housemate, Antolecky who is currently celebrating her birthday.

Bambam in her message described the former housemate as a rare heart.

She wrote:

In a world where loyalty is rare, @antolecky you have proven yourself times and over again. God bless your rare heart for me! God prosper all you lay your hands to do. Happy happy birthday my beautiful one! Love you plenty ❤️🤗🎂 Still breaking one bone from your tiny body after this trip cos y’all left me behind on purpose

