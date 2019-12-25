Bambam Reacts To Rumours That Teddy A Beats Her (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bambam has reacted to viral reports that her husband, Teddy A beats her in their home.
The reality shared a video debunking the claims shortly after her Teddy A had cautioned Instagram blogger, Cutie_julls to refrain from spreading false news about him.
Bambam captioned the video;
“My baby has never and would never hit me • We frown at domestic violence and would get to the bottom of these lies and deliberate attempts at defaming our character as a couple.
#saynotodomesticviolence”
Watch the video below:
