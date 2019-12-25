Bambam Reacts To Rumours That Teddy A Beats Her (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bambam has reacted to viral reports that her husband, Teddy A beats her in their home.

Teddy A and Bambam
BBNaija couple, Teddy A and Bambam

The reality shared a video debunking the claims shortly after her Teddy A had cautioned Instagram blogger, Cutie_julls to refrain from spreading false news about him.

Bambam captioned the video;

“My baby has never and would never hit me • We frown at domestic violence and would get to the bottom of these lies and deliberate attempts at defaming our character as a couple.
#saynotodomesticviolence”

Read Also: Angela Reacts As Michael Of ’90 Days Fiance’ Denied Visa (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Bambam, Cutie_julls, Teddy A
0

You may also like

Chris Brown’s Mug Shots Released

Army

Army Announces Arrest Of Soldier Who Shot Dead A Motorcyclist In Abia Over N100

Actress Gloria Young recalls her days as struggling journalist

Mind of a Billionaire‬: Peter Okoye Shares New Photo

Kim Jong-Un Is The Best Dressed Man In North Korea

Man who missed the Ethiopian flight that crashed shares emotional post

“My DM has seen all colours, shapes and sizes of of d**k” – Huddah Monroe

Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off Gold-Plated iPhone PLUS SEE What She Wore To The Okoye’s Wedding

#BBNaija: Nina breaks down in tears, says she’s done with Miracle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *