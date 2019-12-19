Bandits Take Over Parts Of Ekiti Community; Hoist Flag

Residents of Orin-Ekiti in Ido/Osi local government area of Ekiti state on Wednesday staged a protest against suspected bandits allegedly taking over some part of the community.

According to the protesters, Onikare of Orin-Ekiti, their lives were under threat by the activities of the suspected bandits who have hoisted flags in the community.

Bamidele Fasuyi, leader of the protest alleged that the bandits have destroyed crops belonging to 70 farmers.

They marched with placards that had inscriptions like; “Save Our Lives, We are in danger in Orin Ekiti”; “Save Orin Ekiti from Herdsmen invasion”; “We Are Tired of molestation by Herdsmen”; “We Won’t Allow them Chase us from Our Land”, “Government Must Relocate Herdsmen”, among others.

Fasuyi, while addressing newsmen said the suspected bandits, had occupied and destroyed crops planted on the abandoned 2500 acres of land at Orin Farm settlement.

“What they wanted is to chase us from our land. They even killed one of our able-bodied men this year,” he said.

“They are imposing some curfew in this town because our youths can’t go to farm freely and the government has not been doing something. Several hectares of land have been destroyed. They operate with AK 47 at night.”

However, Abutu Sunday, police public relations officer in the state, said the command was unaware of the development.

He said, “I am not aware because nobody has come to report such development to us. As you mentioned it now, we will commence our investigations to ascertain the true position. ”

Muyiwa Olumilua, commissioner for information, also denied knowledge of the flag but said the government was aware of the protest by the community.

“Yes, I heard about the protest by people of Orin-Ekiti and I can assure you the government is on top of the situation.

“We should remain calm

“However, I must say that we are not aware of any flag being hoisted in the place.”