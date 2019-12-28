Banker, Three Others Arrested, One Killed In Abuja Bank Robbery (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

According to LIB, the armed robbers, who were trapped in First Bank Mpape community in Abuja, have been apprehended and one has also been killed.

Photos from the Abuja bank robbery scene
Photos from the Abuja bank robbery scene

The spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, released a statemant which reads;

“Police Operatives were immediately deployed to the scene and engaged in crossfire with the robbers thereby foiling the attack on the bank with the back up of the Military.

“Consequently, Four suspects were arrested and one shot dead while trying to escape. The Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation of the incident”, the spokesman said.

“The Command urges residents to remain calm as normalcy has been restored while reaffirming its commitment to nip crime in the bud and ensure safety in the FCT. In case of emergency contact the Command through any of these emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883,” he added.”

The CP, Bala Ciroma, disclosed that one of those arrested was a staff of the bank, who was acting as an insider for the four others.

See the photos below:

