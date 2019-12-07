Banky W Hails Akin Alabi Over His Stand On Sowore’s Rearrest

Popular Nigerian singer, Olubankole Wellington, also known as Banky W has hailed Oloye Akin Alabi, House of Representative Member for Egbeda-Ona Ara federal constituency over his condemnation of the manner in which the operatives of the DSS harrassed Omoyele Sowore in courtroom on Friday.

Banky W, who spoke in response to the lawmaker’s tweet, said his comment clearly shows a good representation of the people.

He concluded by asking God to bless him for his comment.

Akin Alabi wrote:

The DSS will have to explain why Sowore was rearrested. And the reason has to be HUGE. We just debated on the floor yesterday about separation of powers but this is a desecration of the judiciary. No matter whose side you are on, this cannot be right in anyway.

Banky W wrote:

Now, this is a Representative. God bless you, Sir. https://t.co/pB1P9tWvhi