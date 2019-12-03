Basketmouth Reacts To EU’s Disengagement Over Rape Joke (Photos)

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basket Mouth, has reacted to the removal of his name and image in the European Union’s agenda against rape and gender-based violence.

It was earlier reported that the EU had disengaged with the comedian over a joke he made that appeared to be supporting rape.

Also, while the comedian had earlier apologized to Nigerians for the joke, he has come forward now to react to the EU’s disengagement.

Taking to Instagram, he shared how insensitive he may have been as he apologized.

