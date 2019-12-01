Bayelsa Governor-Elect, Lyon Visits Pastor T.B Joshua

David Lyon, governor-elect of Bayelsa state, on Sunday visited Pastor T.B. Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

T.B. Joshua introduced Lyon, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the congregation in November 16th election and advised him to meet the expectations of his people of Bayelsa.

“He is not a new person to us because he is a brethren. He has been a hardened believer in the blood of Jesus. I know God will use him.”he said.

Read Also: Bayelsa Election: We Have No Problems With Jonathan — PDP

“I want you to know that the only way Bayelsa people will believe you are the one they voted for is for you to meet the expectations of the Bayelsa People. He is banking on our prayers because the best is yet to come… I am at your service. By that I meant I will make sure the expectations of the Bayelsa people is executed.

“I have a word of wisdom for you . It is better to live purely upon the fruit of God’s goodness than to live plentifully upon the product of our sin. ”