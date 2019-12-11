Bayelsa, Kogi Polls Relatively Peaceful: IGP Adamu

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), on Wednesday scored the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states as peaceful.

Speaking at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) inter-agency consultative committee on election security (ICCES) meeting in Abuja, Adamu described the polls as “relatively peaceful”.

Meanwhile, there were widespread reports of violence, thuggery, ballot box snatching and intimidation of voters and electoral officials elections, during the November 16th elections.

In both states, more than four persons were reported dead during and after the polls.

However, Adamu who was represented by Bashir Makama, an assistant inspector-general of police (AIG), at the meeting which was held at the INEC headquarters, said: “In the whole, despite the related infractions or some sort of thuggery observed and other challenges that were faced, the election could be said to be relatively peaceful,” he said, adding that “there is still room for improvements.”

Meanwhile, Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, while speaking asked for proper identification of all police officers deployed in polling units “so that they will be held responsible for the conduct of elections in those locations”.

“The commission believes that the purpose of security deployment during elections is to protect the voters, election officials and materials, accredited observers, the media and to safeguard the integrity of the processes generally, including the polling units and collation centres,” he said.

“Therefore, the deployment of security personnel in all future elections should be tied to specific locations and activities.

“All security personnel deployed to polling units and collation centres should be identified by name as is the case with INEC officials.

“This will not only enhance transparency, but the commission and security agencies will know who to contact in specific locations during elections when the need arises.”