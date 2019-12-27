BBC’s Kiki Mordi Advocates For Same Sex Marriage

BBC reporter, Kiki Mordi. has taken to social media to share her thoughts on same-sex marriage.

According to her, she is appalled that same sex marriage is still illegal in Nigeria.

Kiki, who made headlines a few months ago after she exposed some raunchy university lecturers who ask for sex in exchange for grades tweeted;

“It’s almost 2020 & same sex marriage is still illegal in Nigeria. Like two people (of the same sex) can love themselves and want to build a family for themselves just like you & I but can’t because it’s illegal for them. A damn shame! We’re already on the wrong side of history.”