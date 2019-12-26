BBNaija 2019 Winner, Mercy Eke Finally Reunites With Her Mom (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke finally reunited with her mother in their hometown located in Owerri, Imo state.

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke

The reality star, who has allegedly broken ties and unfollowed her man on social media, stormed the city for the second time on Thursday.

Mercy was super excited to finally get to see her mom, who in turn, hugged her closely at the entrance of the airport.

According to reports, the entrepreneur’s alleged ex-boyfriend, Ike is also in Owerri to spend sometime with his family.

Watch the video below:

