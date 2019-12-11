BBNaija: Cindy Appointed Ambassador By Abia State Government

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cindy Okafor has taken to her Instagram page to announce that she has become the new brand ambassador for “Made In Aba” project by the Abia State government.

The reality star has expressed how grateful she was after she was appointed an ambassador for made in Aba products.

Also Read: Video: I Take All The Blame – Cindy Apologises For Not Tagging Her Donors

The reality star has been faced with drama since her time on the show and this is her first major endorsement deal.

See her post below:

­