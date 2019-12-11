BBNaija: Cindy Appointed Ambassador By Abia State Government

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cindy Okafor has taken to her Instagram page to announce that she has become the new brand ambassador for “Made In Aba” project by the Abia State government.

Cindy Okafor
Reality star, Cindy Okafor

The reality star has expressed how grateful she was after she was appointed an ambassador for made in Aba products.

Also Read: Video: I Take All The Blame – Cindy Apologises For Not Tagging Her Donors

The reality star has been faced with drama since her time on the show and this is her first major endorsement deal.

See her post below:

Cindy
Cindy Okafor’s post

­

Tags from the story
abia state, Cindy
0

You may also like

DJ Cuppy Takes Anthony Joshua On Boat Cruise Date In Lagos

‘Am A Boss In My Own Little Word’ – Regina Daniels Brags

Kevin Hart’s son looks so adorable in first photoshoot

Lady exposes her male best friend who wants to “Hit” and Run

“Weird” statue of Ebony Reigns surfaces in Ghana (Photos)

Sowore, Buhari and I GO Dye

Mixed Reactions Trail I GO Dye’s Open Letter To Buhari

Photos From Linda Ikeji’s London Birthday Party

Photo: Obafemi Martins Takes A Stroll With His Son

Rihanna

American Singer, Rihanna Shines With Custom-Made Juventus Jersey (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *