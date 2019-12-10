BBNaija: Khafi Receives Car Gift From Innoson (Photo)

Recall that 2019 former BBNaija housemate, Khafi Kareem, won herself an Innoson IVM Fox car during her stay in the reality TV show?

Well, she has finally received her gift after over two months.

Read Also: Met Police Reinstates BBNaija’s Khafi Kareem

The reality TV star made this known in an Instagram post on Monday, 9th December.

She wrote:

“Guess who’s the newest car owner in town?! I finally got my car and I couldn’t be happier!! Thank you so much @officialinnosonvehicles!! I will be calling her “Lady Foxy” 😉 So if you see me drive by, holla at your girl!”