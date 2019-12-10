BBNaija: Khafi Receives Car Gift From Innoson (Photo)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Khafi and new car
Khafi and new car

Recall that 2019 former BBNaija housemate, Khafi Kareem, won herself an Innoson IVM Fox car during her stay in the reality TV show?

Well, she has finally received her gift after over two months.

Read Also: Met Police Reinstates BBNaija’s Khafi Kareem

The reality TV star made this known in an Instagram post on Monday, 9th December.

She wrote:

“Guess who’s the newest car owner in town?! I finally got my car and I couldn’t be happier!! Thank you so much @officialinnosonvehicles!! I will be calling her “Lady Foxy” 😉 So if you see me drive by, holla at your girl!”

Tags from the story
BBnaija's Khafi, Innoson
0

You may also like

Muma Gee Reveals How She Lost Millions To Her Political Ambition

How Alex mesmerized fans on her first hosting gig in Port Harcourt

O.C Ukeje Condemns Lateness To Entertainment Events In Lagos

Fans Blasts Teen Actress, Regina Daniels Over Nose Ring And Leg Chain

2Baba excites football fans with Campari Senator

Cynthia Morgan in trouble over unpaid rent, tax evasion

OAP N6 calls Chocolate City’s DJ Lambo a ‘cross-dressing smello’ after she accused him of collecting money to play music

Muma Gee’s Husband, Prince Eke Freed By Kidnappers

Proud Dads: Jahbless And 2shotz Flaunt Their Kids On Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *