BBNaija: Mike’s Wife Buys Sanitary Pads For Girls At Balogun Market In Lagos

by Olayemi Oladotun

Perri Shakes-Drayton, wife of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike took to the street to buy sanitary pads for girls.

BBNaija's Mike And His Wife
BBNaija’s Mike And His Wife

Perri Shakes was spotted carrying the sanitary pads on her head at Balogun Market in Lagos Island.

The British athlete has been in Nigeria since the season finale of the reality show where her husband came second.

The British athlete revealed the attempt of carrying the sanitary pads on head didn’t last for more than 30 seconds.

See her post below:

Perri Shakes-Drayton
Perri Shake-Drayton’s post
